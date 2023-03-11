Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.84

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.84 and traded as high as C$46.77. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.68, with a volume of 463,045 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

