United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

