United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 713,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 512,236 shares.The stock last traded at $29.40 and had previously closed at $29.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

