UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $460.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

