Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Purchases $97,620.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.93%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

