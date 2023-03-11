Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 7,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,678. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

