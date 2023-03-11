Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.06 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $273.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

