Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $269.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $221.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

