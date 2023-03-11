Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

