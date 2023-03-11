Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.