Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,724,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,475,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.26. 6,310,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,313. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $264.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

