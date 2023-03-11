Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 0.1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €29.19 ($31.05) and last traded at €29.86 ($31.77). 130,350 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.88 ($31.79).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Varta in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.51.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

