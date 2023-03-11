Velas (VLX) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Velas has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $49.87 million and $780,407.69 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,424,701,608 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424,701,607 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.