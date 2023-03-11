Venus (XVS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.53 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Venus has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00020818 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $62.85 million and $2.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,757,572 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

