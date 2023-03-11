VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.98. 36,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VEON by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.