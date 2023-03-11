VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 6.1%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.98. 36,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VEON in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
