Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.02 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $66.02 million and $51.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

