Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

