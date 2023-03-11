Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 736 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 634,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 28,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

SO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

