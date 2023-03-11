Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

