Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

