Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock worth $14,934,903. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average is $321.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

