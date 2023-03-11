Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 6.0 %

DE stock opened at $395.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.58 and its 200-day moving average is $402.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

