Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,079 Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SBR opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

