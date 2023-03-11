Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after acquiring an additional 757,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 52,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $2,256,472.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,238.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 over the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.5 %

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

