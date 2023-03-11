Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

