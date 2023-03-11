Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

