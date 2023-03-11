Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,111 shares of company stock worth $8,333,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,107. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

