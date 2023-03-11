Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.61. 8,504,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,008,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

