Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,160. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,346. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

