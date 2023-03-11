Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,595 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.42.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

