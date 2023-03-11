Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $663,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $43,111,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

