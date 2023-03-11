Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,536 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 4,367,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,921. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

