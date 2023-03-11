Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.43.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

