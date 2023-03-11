VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.45

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $477,872.08 and $2.45 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

