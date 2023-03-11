VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSB opened at $52.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 9,412.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.