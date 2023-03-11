Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.47) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220 ($2.65).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 456.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.28.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Virgin Money UK

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,055.56%.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,528.32). 18.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.