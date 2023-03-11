Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 29,971 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Lara Meisner sold 6,843 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,021.38.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $16,842.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $28.41 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

