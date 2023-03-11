Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

