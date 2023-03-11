Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $214.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

