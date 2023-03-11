Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of CBH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. 40,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

