WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

