WA Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

