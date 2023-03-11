WA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.