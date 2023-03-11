WA Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

