WA Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WA Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 43,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.