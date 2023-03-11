Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $15.31 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.31 million and $960,655.51 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,022,442 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

