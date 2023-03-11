Wanchain Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.16 million and $1.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00070959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,260,565 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

