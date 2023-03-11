Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

ETR G1A opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a one year high of €42.60 ($45.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.04 and a 200 day moving average of €37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.