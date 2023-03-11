Washington Trust Bank Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. 6,641,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

