Washington Trust Bank Has $7.80 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.06. 3,909,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

